LONDON, March 5 Private equity group KKR is to sell up to 12.7 million shares in French electrical equipment group Legrand via an accelerated offering, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said on Monday.

The sale, through KKR subsidiary Financiere Light III, would be worth around 347 million euros ($459 million)at Monday's closing share price of 27.35 euros.

Books on the offering will open immediately.