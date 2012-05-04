* Q1 organic sales down 0.9 pct to 1.09 billion euros

* Q1 adjusted operating margin 20.4 pct, above expectations

* Sales in Italy down 13.7 pct, France down 2.1 pct

* New economies sales up 6 pct, reach 35 pct of group sales

* Shares up 3.4 percent (Adds analysts comment, updates shares)

By Alice Cannet

PARIS, May 4 French electrical fittings and switches maker Legrand confirmed full-year targets after posting flat quarterly sales as demand in emerging economies and the United States helped offset lower growth in other mature markets.

Legrand stuck to a forecast for flat organic sales growth and an adjusted operating margin of at least 19 percent.

First-quarter sales in emerging markets reached 35 percent of the group total, up from 32 percent in the 2011 period.

"We are convinced that in the long term, it is a good strategy for Legrand to continue to develop its positions in the new economies," finance director Antoine Burel told Reuters.

Like-for-like first-quarter sales, hit by a drop in organic growth in France and Italy, slipped 0.9 percent to 1.09 billion euros ($1.43 billion), in line with a forecast for 1.09 billion.

Legrand's adjusted operating margin, including acquisitions, stood at 20.4 percent of sales, above analysts expectations.

In Italy, where Legrand got a sixth of its revenue last year, sales fell 13.6 percent.

"When we look at the industrial base, our market positions, margins and the type of products on which we are growing, we consider that Italy will remain an important country for the group," Burel said.

"We remain active in Italy, France and in mature Europe with new product launches but it is true that we are very active in new economies where the trends are buoyant," he said.

Legrand shares were up 3.7 percent at 1045 GMT, one of the biggest gainers on France's CAC 40 index.

"The adjusted operating income, above our expectations, shows mainly the ability to achieve price increases to compensate the rise in raw material costs," CM-CIC analysts wrote in a note.

Legrand had said in February it would seek growth through acquisitions this year, predicting an uncertain economic outlook would dampen sales and margins after a rise in 2011 earnings.

Burel said Legrand's cash flow generation - 81 million euros in the first quarter - meant the group could invest at least 400 million this year on small and mid-sized bolt-on acquisitions.

"We have a lot of projects, as we always do, but it is absolutely impossible to say when those operations will happen." ($1 = 0.7603 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor and Helen Massy-Beresford)