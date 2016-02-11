PARIS Feb 11 French power switch and socket
maker Legrand expects strong growth from devices that
can connect to the Internet and plans to double the number of
its product ranges that can network by 2020.
Legrand launched a programme last year called Eliot - or
Electricity for the Internet of Things - focusing on devices
that can send information about energy consumption, emergency
lighting, video door entry phones or the control of electrical
installations via tablets or smartphones.
The company expects double-digit sales growth from its
connected devices and said sales of such products rose to 300
million euros in 2015 from 200 million in 2014, to make up just
over 6 percent of Legrand's 4.8 billion euro revenue.
Chief Executive Gilles Schnepp said connected products
include systems that allow users to open doors remotely and
monitor their homes, as well as intelligent lighting systems
that adjust to natural lighting and can be operated remotely.
Schnepp said on a call about the company's 2015 results that
23 of Legrand's 83 product families now are ready for the
so-called Internet of Things and the company wants to double
that to 40 by 2020.
"Our target is double-digit growth for connected products,
and we are well on track for that," Schnepp said.
Last year, Legrand acquired four companies focused on
digital infrastructure with combined sales of nearly 150 million
euros and the company said it will continue its acquisition
strategy this year.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)