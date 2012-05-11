* Raymond James to underwrite IPO

May 11 Lehigh Gas Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $120 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Raymond James will underwrite the IPO.

The limited partnership, which was formed to distribute motor fuels, and to own and lease real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, will use part of the proceeds to repay debt.

The filing did not reveal how many common units the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGP."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.