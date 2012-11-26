EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
NEW YORK Nov 26 Lehman Brothers Holding Inc has agreed to sell apartment owner Archstone to rivals Equity Residential and AvlanonBay Communities Inc for $6.5 billion in cash and stock, Lehman said on Monday.
Lehman and its affiliate, Lehman Commercial Paper Inc, will receive $2.685 billion in cash, as well as about 34.5 million shares of Equity Residential stock and 14.9 million shares of AvalonBay. Based on Friday's closing price, the shares have a value of $3.8 billion.
Lehman Brothers will own 9.8 percent of Equity Residential and 13.2 percent of AvalonBay.
The purchasers have up to 120 days to close the transaction, which is not subject to approval by shareholders of Equity Residential or AvalonBay.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has