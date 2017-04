March 27 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc on Wednesday said it plans to distribute about $14.2 billion to creditors early next month, as the company winds down following its emergence last year from bankruptcy protection.

The distribution includes about $9.4 billion to third-party creditors and affiliates, $4.4 billion among other debtors, and $370 million for newly-allowed claims.

Lehman said the distribution will be made on April 4.