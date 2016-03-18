By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, March 18
NEW YORK, March 18 Richard Fuld, the former
chief executive officer of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc
, is not liable to onetime employees who suffered
millions of dollars in losses in company stock as the bank
descended into bankruptcy, a federal appeals court has ruled.
By a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Manhattan said Fuld and a Lehman benefit committee were not
legally at fault for letting employees participate in an
employee stock ownership plan that invested in company stock.
Friday's decision upheld a July 2015 ruling by U.S. District
Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, and could end one of the last
lawsuits stemming from Lehman's September 2008 collapse.
The Lehman plaintiffs lost despite a 2014 U.S. Supreme Court
decision involving Fifth Third Bancorp that lessened
the defenses available to banks in similar cases.
Daniel Krasner, a lawyer for the employees, and Fuld's
lawyer, Todd Fishman, did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Jonathan Youngwood, a lawyer representing benefit committee
members, said the ruling "confirms that fiduciaries are not
responsible for market and other forces beyond their control."
Lehman workers sued under the Employee Retirement Income
Security Act, a law often invoked when the prices of stocks
included in corporate investment and retirement plans plunge.
The employees said Lehman's benefit committee breached its
duty of prudence by letting them invest in Lehman stock, while
Fuld wrongly hid from the committee the imminence of the Wall
Street bank's demise.
But the appeals court said there had been a "cacophony of
mixed signals" from investors, credit rating agencies, analysts
and media about Lehman, and committee members were not at fault
for "failing to recognize the imminence of Lehman's collapse."
Fuld, meanwhile, had no duty under ERISA to apprise the
committee of material, nonpublic information about the soundness
of Lehman stock as an investment, the court added.
Other director defendants were dismissed from the case in
December 2014.
Lehman's Chapter 11 filing helped trigger the 2008 global
financial crisis. Its bankruptcy is the largest in U.S. history.
The case is In re Lehman ERISA Litigation, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 15-2229.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)