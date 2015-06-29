By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, June 29
NEW YORK, June 29 A U.S. appeals court said
banks that enter repurchase agreements with brokerages do not
qualify as "customers" entitled to special legal protections
when those brokerages fail, in a case arising from Lehman
Brothers Holdings Inc's 2008 bankruptcy.
Monday's decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
may free James Giddens, the trustee liquidating Lehman's
brokerage unit, to distribute more money to its unsecured
creditors.
It also highlights a risk of repurchase agreements, or
repos, which are widely used in Corporate America. A repo is
where one company sells securities to another, often to fund its
business, and agrees to buy them back later at a set price.
The case brought by Britain's CarVal UK Ltd arose from six
repos from 2000 and 2001 in which Puerto Rico's Doral Financial
Corp sold Lehman several hundred million dollars of securities.
Lehman still held those securities when it went bankrupt on
Sept. 15, 2008. The securities had risen in value, and Doral
sought to repurchase them at the set price and keep the profit.
Giddens refused, and Doral then assigned its claims to CarVal.
Writing for the appeals court, Chief Judge Robert Katzmann
said repo clients such as Doral were not protected as customers
under the federal Securities Investor Protection Act because
they did not "entrust assets" to brokerages.
SIPA covers losses up to $500,000 for customers of failed
brokerages, and gives them priority over other creditors.
"Lehman's unrestricted ownership of the securities defeats
any suggestion that Doral entrusted the securities to Lehman
when it entered into the repos," Katzmann said. "Because Doral
did not entrust securities to Lehman, we further conclude that
the appellant is not a customer for purposes of SIPA."
Katzmann also rejected CarVal's argument that the 2010
Dodd-Frank reforms turned repo clients into customers, saying
the law was silent and not retroactive on that issue.
Monday's decision upheld rulings by U.S. District Judge
Denise Cote and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck of Manhattan.
Giddens called the decision "a significant milestone" in
winding down the Lehman brokerage estate, and shows that repos
are "akin to commercial borrowings, not customer transactions."
Luc Despins, a lawyer for CarVal, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Giddens has paid more than $106 billion to fully compensate
roughly 111,000 former Lehman brokerage customers. Senior
creditors have been paid in full. Unsecured creditors have
recouped more than one-fourth of what they are owed.
The case is CarVal UK Ltd v. Giddens, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, No. 14-890.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)