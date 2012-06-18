* Lawsuits sought details on phone calls to Fuld, Dimon
* Creditors drop case after Geithner answers questions
June 18 Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc creditors
have ended litigation to force U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner to testify over an $8.6 billion dispute with JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton in Washington, D.C. closed
the case on Monday, after the creditors said Geithner had on
April 30 provided written answers to their questions.
The creditors said they have no additional questions for
Geithner and agreed to voluntarily drop the case, court filings
show. They had sought in February to compel Geithner's testimony
under subpoena.
Geithner had been president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York when Lehman filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 15, 2008.
Lehman had in a 2010 lawsuit accused JPMorgan, once its main
clearing bank, of hastening its collapse by taking advantage of
its "unparalleled access" to its finances to siphon $8.6 billion
of collateral just prior to its Chapter 11 filing.
The creditors had sought details on dozens of phone calls
that Geithner made to then-Lehman Chief Executive Richard Fuld
and JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in the days leading up
to the bankruptcy.
While the lawsuit is still pending, JPMorgan in February
2012 agreed to drop a $699.2 million bankruptcy claim.
