Oct 5 The brokerage unit and a European unit of
the former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc said Friday they have
agreed in principle to resolve litigation over $38 billion of
claims, a step toward allowing customers and creditors some of
their money.
Lehman Brothers Inc and Lehman Brothers International
(Europe) announced the agreement in a joint statement. The
accord requires approval by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Peck in
Manhattan, as well as by the English High Court.
In March, the Lehman parent company emerged from bankruptcy
protection after 3-1/2 years in Chapter 11.