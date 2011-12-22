BRUSSELS Dec 22 South African transport group Imperial Holdings secured EU clearance on Thursday to buy German logistics company Lehnkering Holdings from private equity firm Triton in a deal that will boost its presence in Europe.

Imperial, which also operates auto retail and rental businesses, unveiled the $368 million deal in September. Duisburg-based Lehnkering's fleet of vessels and trucks transport products ranging from steel to gas.

The European Commission, the EU competition watchdog, said its investigation had confirmed the merged entity would continue to face compatition from "a number of strong competitors" and that customers would still have enough alternative suppliers. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)