(Heather Leibowitz, Esq. is the Director of Environment New
York, a statewide advocacy organization. The opinions expressed
are her own.)
By Heather Leibowitz
Sept 1 The end of July marked the fifteenth
consecutive month of record-shattering heat worldwide - just the
latest evidence of the warming planet.
So far this year, New York City has experienced 11 "bad air"
days; the fact that air pollution is getting worse is another
example of the extreme conditions scientists say are exacerbated
by rising temperatures.
Scientists aren't the only ones who are worried. A new poll
shows that Americans are more concerned about global warming and
its consequences than at any other time in the last six years.
Here in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed an agreement
between states, provinces and cities across the world to help
halt global warming.
President Barack Obama will address climate change when he
meets with leaders in Hangzhou, China this week. Before doing
so, he will stop at Midway Atoll, a coral reef in the Pacific
Ocean threatened by rising sea levels. Obama's visit highlights
the need for urgent climate action from two of the world's
largest carbon emitters, the United States and China. With less
than five months left in the White House, Obama is racing to
cement his legacy as a leader on climate change.
Obama and his administration have gotten plenty of attention
- and rightly so - for their efforts to curb carbon pollution
from coal-fired power plants, one of the country's largest
sources of carbon pollution. The Clean Power Plan, which aims to
lower emissions from the country's power plants by 32 percent
below 2005 levels by 2030, remains the centerpiece of Obama's
Climate Action Plan. The plan has faced legal challenges and is
being tied up in court, but once executed it will reduce more
heat-trapping pollution than any other U.S. policy to date.
There's another aspect to the president's Climate Action
Plan that's gotten a bit less attention, but is also critically
important - and particularly relevant to China. It's his push to
clean up diesel trucks, buses, and other heavy-duty vehicles,
which account for nearly 50 percent of China's total on-road
fuel use.
The U.S. transportation sector recently bypassed coal and
gas-fired power plants as the country's largest source of
greenhouse gas emissions. While the president had already
established new fuel-efficiency standards for cars, pickup
trucks and the like, large, commercial trucks and buses remained
mostly unregulated. This broad range of larger vehicles -
including school buses and eighteen-wheelers - account for only
10 percent of the vehicles on the nation's roads, but contribute
a fifth of the pollution. Emissions from these vehicles are
expected to surpass that of passenger cars and trucks by the end
of the next decade.
Last June, however, the Obama administration proposed
regulation to finally clean up heavy-duty vehicles through more
stringent greenhouse gas and fuel efficiency standards. The
rule, finalized in August, is expected to reduce carbon
pollution by 1.1 billion metric tons and oil consumption by up
to two billion barrels. It will help the United States meet its
2015 commitment to avoid the most dangerous impacts of global
warming, such as extreme weather, drought, and dramatic sea
level rise.
The rule will also make freight trucks and other commercial
vehicles more fuel-efficient, which will save consumers money as
companies, at least in theory, pass along savings on
transportation costs. That's in part why several large
retailers, including PepsiCo, supported it.
China is in a similar position; carbon emissions from its
transportation sector have doubled from 2000 to 2010 and are
projected to increase by a further 50 percent by 2020.
Heavy-duty vehicles are the primary consumers of fuel, even
though they account for only about 10 percent of the country's
new vehicle market. They consume 10 to 15 percent more fuel than
similar trucks in the United States and other developed markets
- a gap Beijing hopes to reduce as it develops new
fuel-efficiency standards for these vehicles.
As Obama continues to solidify his climate legacy, U.S.
efforts to address climate change will reduce pollution, lower
oil consumption and save money. The president's continued
leadership could have a large impact, particularly if China - so
desperately in need of its own reforms, and heading in the right
direction - decides to follow suit.
