BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, April 23 The Schuler-Voith family sold its 50.49 percent stake in German household products group Leifheit for more than 120 million euros ($128 million), according to a person close to the deal.
The person told Reuters on Thursday that the family placed about 2.5 million shares at 49 euros apiece, which represents a discount of almost 17 percent on Wednesday's closing price.
The Schuler-Voith family's investment vehicle HOME Beteiligungs GmbH earlier said the order book was oversubscribed by European institutional investors.
($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andreas Framke and Ludwig Burger)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO