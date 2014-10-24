Oct 24 Leifheit AG :
* Says increases earnings forecast for financial year 2014
* Says expects a significant increase of FY EBIT to about 18
million euros to 19 million euros
* Says expected increase in EBIT is due to foreign currency
result
* Says forecast for turnover for 2014 financial year remains
unchanged: company expects a turnover on adjusted 2013 level
* Says according to preliminary estimates 9-month group EBIT
will reach 16.2 million euros, well above previous year's level
(6.6 million euros)
* Says with 161.7 million euros 9-month group turnover
remains stable at previous year's level (162.4 million euros)
