Nov 10 Leifheit AG :
* Says significant growth in earnings - FY EBIT forecast
increased
* 9-month stable group turnover of 161.7 million euros
* 9-month EBIT also improves to 16.2 million euros due to
currency effects
* Says earnings forecast increased for entire FY, turnover
target unchanged
* Sees FY 2014 turnover on group level to be equivalent to
adjusted amount of previous year
* Says increasing its earnings forecast for FY (EBIT) due to
increased foreign currency results and increased margins
* Says group's net result for period after tax amounted to
10.6 million euros for first nine months of current financial
year
* Says under premise that exchange rate for us dollar will
remain unchanged until end of year, company expects a
significant increase in EBIT for FY to 18-19 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: