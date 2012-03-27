* Leighton seeks trading halt for two days

* Says reviewing profit guidance

* Majority owner Hochtief shares down 6.5 percent (Adds shares, background, detail)

FRANKFURT, March 27 Leighton Holdings, the Australian arm of German builder Hochtief, has asked for trading in its shares to be suspended for two days as it reviews whether to change profit guidance for the second time in two months.

Hochtief shares were down 6.5 percent at 0817 GMT on Tuesday, while Spanish group ACS, the majority owner of Hochtief, was 0.6 percent lower.

Sydney-based Leighton, which traditionally has had volatile earnings due to risky projects, has to determine if a profit outlook given in February still stands, it said on Tuesday.

"The trading halt is necessary for Leighton to make an announcement to the market in relation to any revisions to previous guidance ... emerging out of the quarterly reviews."

Leighton has been charged before by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission for improperly disclosing company information and accepted a fine of A$300,000 ($316,000) two weeks ago without admitting it was guilty of the charge.

The company has been bruised by heavy losses on its two biggest projects - an A$4.2 billion Brisbane Airport Link road and tunnel project and an A$3.5 billion desalination plant in the state of Victoria.

Chief executive Hamish Tyrwhitt, the third chief in two years, last year said he would be more selective in taking on new projects and would keep a closer eye on potential risks.

"At first glance clearly a negative surprise because a guidance increase seems to be rather unlikely," DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck said. "(We) expect a moderate change of guidance in the range of A$25-A$50 million."

Leighton currently predicts a 2012 profit before one-offs of A$600-A$650 million. ($1 = A$0.9503) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)