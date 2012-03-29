* Leighton cuts 2012 profit forecast to A$400-A$450 mln

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, March 29 Top Australian contractor Leighton Holdings slashed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, knocking its shares down in the latest blow to its Spanish parent ACS just when investors hoped the worst was over.

ACS bid for Leighton's majority owner Hochtief in 2010 to tap into the German construction group's cash pile and the jewel in its crown, Leighton, which had strong growth prospects in Australia and Asia amid Europe's slump.

The Spanish company won control last year, easily snapping up Hochtief's shares that were hammered by three profit warnings from Leighton between November 2010 and April 2011. ACS now holds 53.6 percent of Hochtief and the steady stream of bad news from Leighton has been hurting its investment.

Ahead of Thursday's profit warning, Leighton's prospects had been looking up, with investors banking on Hamish Tyrwhitt, the company's third chief executive in two years, to tighten risk controls on major projects.

However, the latest downgrade was bigger than the market had expected and followed hefty writedowns on the projects that sent Leighton into the red last year.

Leighton sliced its outlook for 2012 underlying net profit to A$400 million-A$450 million range ($415 million-$467 million) from an earlier A$600 million-A$650 million forecast.

DZ Bank analyst Marc Nettelbeck had predicted a reduction of the profit forecast of A$50 million at worst, when Leighton requested its shares to stop trading on Tuesday for an imminent announcement.

The Australian company's downgrade led Hochtief to cut its own net profit forecast for the year by 38 percent - or about 108 million euros - to just under 180 million euros.

ACS predicted in March that recurrent net income would rise 10 percent this year. It declined to comment further on Thursday. According to ThomsonReuters StarMine, which weights analyst estimates according to their track record, net income was expected at 880 million euros.

ACS's share of Hochtief's foregone profits due to the Leighton warning would shave off 7 percent - or 58 million euros - from that estimate.

"The Hochtief takeover has been less positive than we were thinking," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Olivia Peters. "The international profit generation ACS was hoping for hasn't come through."

ACS shares dropped 1.2 percent at 18.88 euros at 0823 GMT, having fallen 6.9 percent since Leighton flagged on Tuesday it was going to update its profit outlook.

Leighton's shares, which resumed trading after a two-day halt, fell as much as 9.2 percent to a two-month low and closed down 6.7 percent at A$22.16. Hochtief's shares have fallen 9.2 percent since Tuesday.

"We wouldn't be buying Leighton, regardless of price, until we see at least three years of a return to profitability and genuine effort to reaffirm to the market that risk management is under control," said Peter Esho, chief market analyst at broker City Index.

Esho said this may not be the last profit warning from a company that has had problems managing risk on its projects in Australia and the Middle East and only six weeks ago reassured the market that it was on track for a turnaround this year.

Leighton blamed slower-than-expected progress on its A$4.2 billion Brisbane Airport Link road and tunnel project, where it said costs had increased as it tried to accelerate work and bad weather had slowed progress.

It also said costs had increased at its A$3.5 billion desalination plant in the state of Victoria, where filling tunnels that take water in and out had turned out to be more difficult than expected and work was slower than planned.

It aims to open the Brisbane road to traffic by June 30 and plans to complete the desalination plant at the end of this year.

Leighton tried to reassure the market that despite the problems, it has a strong balance sheet.

"Given the overall financial position of the company, we have no need to raise capital," Hamish Tyrwhitt, who was appointed chief executive in August, said in a statement.

PLAGUED BY PROBLEMS

Leighton has been plagued by problems on its two biggest projects and its Habtoor Leighton construction joint venture in the Middle East that emerged after its long-time chief executive Wal King retired in 2010, culminating in a A$409 million loss last year.

Its shares slumped 36 percent last year, depressing Hochtief's valuation just as it was fighting off the ACS bid.

Earlier this month Leighton paid a A$300,000 fine imposed for taking too long to notify the market about its expected loss last year.

Adding to its woes, Australian police are now investigating the company over bribery allegations tied to a bid for an oil facilities project in Iraq.

Paul Xiradis, chief executive of Ausbil, Leighton's top investment manager shareholder, said CEO Tyrwhitt was getting the company back on track.

"The issues that are plaguing the company are not of their doing. This new management is correcting and fixing it," he said. Ausbil holds 0.8 percent of Leighton stock, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Xiradis was hopeful that the firm's two troubled Australian projects will be completed this year and said it appeared to have built in enough headroom to avoid further downgrades on those projects.

"This time they've been quite aggressive in their assumptions," he said. "There should be no further deterioration of those two projects as far as they've indicated."