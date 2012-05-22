MELBOURNE May 22 Leighton Holdings,
Australia's top contractor, said it sees a strong project
pipeline ahead despite comments from major miners that they may
cut spending on big new projects to conserve capital in an
uncertain environment.
"We're still seeing a nice healthy addressable market going
forward," Leighton Chief Executive Hamish Tyrwhitt told
reporters after the group's annual meeting.
He added that any moves by potential customers to delay new
projects may actually make the heavy load of projects it is
tendering for more manageable and offer more work on expanding
existing mines.
"For us, some of that's good," Tyrwhitt said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)