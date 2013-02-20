SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd
said on Wednesday it was in negotiations to sell 70
percent of its telecommunication assets, including its NextGen
Networks fibre-optic business, to Canada's Ontario Teachers'
Pension Plan.
The sale values the entire assets, which include NextGen and
two other data centre facilities Metronode and Infoplex, at
A$885 million ($916 million), Leighton said in a statement.
"The sale price represents a compelling value creating
proposition for Leighton Holdings' shareholders," Leighton CEO
Hamish Tyrwhitt said in the statement.
The $117.1 billion Ontario Teachers fund, Canada's largest
single-profession pension plan, lined up against Australia's TPG
Telecom Ltd to bid for Leighton's NextGen business,
sources had previously told Reuters.
Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW Ltd was
previously reported to be interested in the two data businesses.
(A$1= $1.0353)
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)