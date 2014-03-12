March 12 Leju Holdings Ltd, a China-based operator of real estate websites, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

Leju, a unit of E-House China Holdings Ltd, offers real estate e-commerce and online advertising and listing services in China. The company also operates real estate and home furnishing websites of SINA Corp and Baidu Inc .

Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and China Renaissance are the lead underwriters to the offering, Leju said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

Leju's revenue nearly doubled to $335.4 million in 2013 from $171.3 million in 2012. The company had a profit of $42.7 million in 2013.

The filing did not say how many shares Leju planned to sell or their expected price. The company said it planned to use the proceeds from the IPO to expand into other markets and improve its technology infrastructure.

Leju said it would list its American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LEJU."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

E-House said on Monday that Leju had entered into an agreement with Tencent Holdings Ltd to jointly develop software and tools for Tencent's messaging application, Weixin.