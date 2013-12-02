Malaysia Feb factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, below forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 Malaysia's industrial production in February rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, rebounding after two months in which the pace of expansion slowed, government data showed on Tuesday. Factory output was up from the 3.5 percent annual increase in January, but missed the 7.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. February's expansion was supported by gains in the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, data from the Statistics Department sho