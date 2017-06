HELSINKI Dec 2 Finnish builder Lemminkainen will cut up to 300 jobs to boost its profitability, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

The job cuts are part of Lemminkainen's programme aiming to cut its annual costs by 50 million euros ($67 million) from 2013 onwards. It said the jobs will be axed mainly in Finland and will take place in 2012.

The firm employs some 8,000 people and 70 percent of them work in Finland. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)