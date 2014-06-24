BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
SYDNEY, June 25 Australian property company Lend Lease Corp said on Wednesday it had sold its interest in Bluewater Shopping Centre to Land Securities Group PLC for 696 million pounds ($1.2 billion), boosting its 2014 earnings by more than 45 percent.
Lend Lease said it now expected a net profit of A$810 million to A$830 million ($761 million to $780 million) for the year and anticipated paying out 50 percent of net profits in unfranked dividends.
Consensus forecasts from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had pegged net income expectations at around A$536 million for FY 2014. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year