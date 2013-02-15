Feb 15 Lender Processing Services Inc : * U.S. Justice Department says Lender Processing Services Inc agrees to

pay $35 million criminal penalties and forfeiture * Justice Department says settlement addresses participation in 6-year scheme

to prepare and file more than 1 million fraudulently signed and notarized

mortgage-related documents * Justice dpeartment says company enters non-prosecution agreement * Justice Department says settlement follows guilty plea by CEO of company's

docx unit