Munich prosecutors expand Audi investigation
MUNICH, June 2 Munich prosecutors have expanded an investigation at Audi to include the luxury carmaker's sales in Germany and Europe, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.
Feb 15 Lender Processing Services Inc : * U.S. Justice Department says Lender Processing Services Inc agrees to
pay $35 million criminal penalties and forfeiture * Justice Department says settlement addresses participation in 6-year scheme
to prepare and file more than 1 million fraudulently signed and notarized
mortgage-related documents * Justice dpeartment says company enters non-prosecution agreement * Rpt-justice department says company enters non-prosecution agreement * Justice Department says settlement follows guilty plea by CEO of company's
docx unit
MUNICH, June 2 Munich prosecutors have expanded an investigation at Audi to include the luxury carmaker's sales in Germany and Europe, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.
LONDON, June 2 World stocks hit record highs, having gained 11 percent so far this year, and the dollar recovered more ground on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data allayed concerns over growth ahead of payrolls figures due out later in the day.