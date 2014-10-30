NEW YORK Oct 30 Recent market volatility has
created casualties among a raft of riskier U.S. leveraged loans
that were trapped in the market correction and has prompted the
biggest upturn in pricing in nearly three years, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Institutional investors are demanding to be paid more for
higher risk in a more volatile environment and companies viewed
as weaker credits are having to sweeten underwritten loans to
get them over the line.
"If you are in a market environment where investors are
shying away from risky deals and yield expectations are high,
then it will be a difficult sell," one banker said.
Firms such as casual footwear company TOMS Shoes and
transaction processing firm SourceHOV had to flex underwritten
deals by increasing Original Issue Discounts (OIDs) and raising
the interest margins on acquisition loans to tempt increasingly
selective investors.
This is cutting into some arranging banks' profits, even
causing losses on underwritten loans, as well as boosting
borrowing costs for companies that opt to pay up to go ahead
with 'best efforts' deals that have not been underwritten.
"If people think a credit is too risky or overleveraged and
investors need more yield and you don't have more flex language,
then you start losing money on the underwrite," the banker said.
So far in October, 2.6 times more companies have flexed
loans higher than have lowered them, compared to January 2014,
when 12 times as many companies were cutting pricing as raising
it, the data shows.
The average increase, or upward flex, is around 150 basis
points, which is the biggest increase in nearly three years
since January 2012.
These price movements are boosting yields on U.S. leveraged
loans. Primary market yields increased to around 6.14 percent,
up significantly from 5.46 percent in September, the data shows.
PRICE ADJUSTMENTS
Credit agreements include flex language, which allows
underwriting banks to adjust pricing up to a certain limit,
cushioning against potential market swings.
Assuming a par issue price, typical flex language in loan
documents of around 150 basis points allows arranging banks to
offer discounts of up to 96 before they start to eat into
underwriting fees of 200-225 basis points. Any further discounts
mean losses for underwriting banks.
TOMS struggled to sell the $300 million, six-year term loan
B backing Bain Capital's acquisition of a 50 percent stake in
the company from founder and CEO Blake Mycoskie, who will retain
ownership of the remaining half.
On Tuesday the OID was increased by at least 9 points to
90-92 from the 99 discount offered originally. The spread on the
loan, which is led by Jefferies, also increased by 75 basis
points to 550 basis points over Libor, pushing the yield up by
more than four percentage points.
This suggests a loss of nearly $9 million for Jefferies, a
banker following the situation said.
TOMS is a relatively small business and around 72 percent of
the company's roughly $400 million of annual revenue comes from
sales generated from the Alpargata shoe alone, a Moody's
Investors Services credit report said.
FLEXING UP
A $1.1 billion loan that finances SourceHOV LLC's merger
with rival BancTec also saw significant changes. Pricing was
raised on the first- and second-lien loans and sole bookrunner
Morgan Stanley also had to increase the discount.
SourceHOV's $780 million first-lien term loan launched at
525 basis points, with a discount of 99, and a 1 percent floor.
The loan priced on October 29 at 675 basis points with a 97 OID
and 1 percent floor.
These and other structural changes including amortization,
maturities and limits on taking on added debt were meant to
preserve Morgan Stanley's profit on the transaction, said the
banker, who was not involved in the financing.
Though it is understood that Morgan Stanley maintained its
profits, given the magnitude of the revised terms, it would
appear the deal came close to the upper limit of its flex
language.
Separately, companies are also facing higher borrowing costs
if they choose to push ahead with best efforts deals that have
not been underwritten in this environment, and many are choosing
not to.
Israeli drip system manufacturer Netafim Irrigation Inc
decided to pull a $250 million, seven-year term loan B from the
market after receiving no commitments, a second banker said.
The deal for the B1/BB- rated company, which was to
refinance existing debt and back subsidary growth, was
originally priced at 400-425 basis points with a discount of 99
and a 1 percent Libor floor.
Average bids on secondary loans dipped to 98.09 on October
16, a 21-month low, according to Thomson Reuters Secondary
Market Intelligence. As a result, investors are finding bargains
in the secondary market, often at the expense of new loans.
Secondary market weakness is encouraging investors such as
DDJ Capital Management, which manages $8 billion of high yield
bond and loans, to add to existing positions in the secondary
market rather than looking at deals in the primary market that
carry more risk, portfolio manager Tony Ranaldi said.
Jefferies and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Lynn Adler and Jonathan
Schwarzberg)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)