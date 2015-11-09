SYDNEY Nov 9 GE said on Monday it had
reached an agreement to sell its finance unit GE Capital's
commercial lending and leasing portfolios in Australia and New
Zealand to Sankaty Advisors, the global credit affiliate of Bain
Capital.
GE said in a statement the deal completes GE Capital's exit
from Australia and New Zealand as part of a previously announced
strategy to reduce the size of its financial businesses by
selling most of GE Capital assets and focusing on investment and
growth in industrial businesses.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)