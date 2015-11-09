* Transaction will complete GE Capital exit from Australia,
NZ
* Media reports put value of deal at $1.3 billion
(Adds company comment, reported value of the deal)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Nov 9 GE said on Monday it had
agreed to sell GE Capital's commercial lending and leasing
portfolios in Australia and New Zealand to Sankaty Advisors, the
global credit affiliate of Bain Capital.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but Australian
media reported the value of the deal at A$1.9 billion ($1.3
billion).
GE said in a statement that the deal completes GE Capital's
exit from Australia and New Zealand, part of its strategy to
sell most of GE Capital assets and focus on investment and
growth in industrial businesses.
It said it has signed agreements to sell approximately $128
billion of GE Capital, more than 60 percent of its overall plan.
($1 = 1.4184 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Edwina Gibbs)