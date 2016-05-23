China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
May 23 Affiliates of investment firm Shanda Group reported an 11.7 percent stake in LendingClub Corp, sending the shares of the lending platform operator up more than 8 percent in premarket trading on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1WcvnGp)
LendingClub's shares have fallen more than 43 percent since Chief Executive Renaud Laplanche resigned earlier this month after an internal probe found that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans the investor did not want. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.