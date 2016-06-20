(Adds background on Chen, updates share price)
June 20 Chinese billionaire Chen Tianqiao has
raised his stake in online lending platform Lending Club Corp
following the recent ouster of founder and Chief
Executive Renaud Laplanche.
Singapore-based private investment firm Shanda Group, which
is led by Chen, reported a 15.13 percent in Lending Club as of
June 16, up from 11.7 percent reported on May 11, two days after
Laplanche was forced out.
Shares of Lending Club, the world's largest peer-to-peer
lender, were up about 3.1 percent at $5.02 in midday trading on
Monday. The company's shares are down sharply since May.
Chen made a name for himself as an online gaming magnate
after launching Shanda Interactive with just $60,000 in the late
1990s. The business lured millions of Chinese to packed Internet
cafes across the country to play fantasy games, with the media
dubbing him China's answer to Bill Gates as booming sales put
him at the top of China's rich list in 2005.
Chen said in May that he viewed Lending Club's crumbling
stock as a buying opportunity. He has been actively investing in
the company since at least late March.
Laplanche resigned on May 9 after an internal probe found
that the company had knowingly sold an investor - later
identified by sources as Jefferies Group - $22 million
of loans it did not want.
Laplanche had also not disclosed to Lending Club that he
held an ownership stake in a fund in which the company was
considering an investment.
The former CEO has been speaking to private equity firms and
banks about financing a potential buyout of the online lender,
sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month.
Lending Club, whose shares have been falling since its stock
exchange listing in 2014, has a market value of about $1.9
billion.
