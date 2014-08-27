LendingClub Corp, the world's largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors directly, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Peer-to-peer lending allows investors to lend directly to individuals and businesses, cutting out banks via low-cost online platforms.

LendingClub has facilitated over $5 billion in loans since it was launched in 2007.

The company's revenue more than doubled to $87.3 million in the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier.

The industry became prominent during the global financial crisis, plugging a hole left by cash-strapped banks' reluctance to lend to small businesses.

LendingClub's investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital LP, Morgenthaler Venture Partners and Canaan LP.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Citigroup are the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/YXvvhV)

The company filed to raise $500 million from the offering, but did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

