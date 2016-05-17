May 17 LendingClub Corp has been hit with
the first of what could be many federal lawsuits by shareholders
who say the online lender, which forced out its chief executive
last week, inflated its share price by concealing its inability
to monitor its operations.
In a complaint filed late Monday in San Francisco federal
court, the plaintiff Steeve Evellard said LendingClub misled
shareholders into believing its internal controls were strong
enough to stop questionable lending practices and ensure proper
disclosures to customers.
The complaint said shares plunged as the truth became known,
including a 51 percent slide last week, wiping out several
billion dollars of the San Francisco-based company's market
value.
A LendingClub spokeswoman declined to comment on Tuesday.
The lawsuit covers shareholders from LendingClub's December
2014 initial public offering to May 6, 2016, the last trading
day before founder and chief executive Renaud Laplanche resigned
in the wake of an internal probe uncovering alterations on $3
million of loan applications.
LendingClub specializes in matching borrowers with
institutional lenders.
Last week, it also revealed that it sold Leucadia National
Corp's Jefferies LLC more than $22 million of loans that
employees knew did not meet the investment bank's
specifications.
Laplanche and Chief Financial Officer Carrie Dolan are also
defendants in the lawsuit.
On Monday, LendingClub said it received a subpoena from the
U.S. Department of Justice, and intended to cooperate with the
federal probe. It has also identified a material weakness in its
internal controls over financial reporting.
The case is Evellard v LendingClub Corp et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 16-02627.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)