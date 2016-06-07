NEW YORK, June 7 Lending Club Corp said on Tuesday that it was cutting back loans to riskier borrowers and raising interest rates to boost the attractiveness of its loans to investors.

The online lender is contending with the recent resignation of its founder and chief executive as well as weakening investor appetite for its loans.

The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission it expects its standard loan volume to decrease by around 5 percent due to tightened credit criteria for borrowers. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)