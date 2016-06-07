(New throughout, adds background, more details about loan
NEW YORK, June 7 Lending Club Corp
delayed its annual meeting on Tuesday, saying it was not ready
to provide stockholders with a complete report on the state of
the company after founder Renaud Laplanche resigned last month
as chief executive officer.
The news sent the company's shares down 7.4 percent to close
at $4.39.
Laplanche stepped down after an internal company probe found
it had falsified documentation when selling $22 million of loans
to an investor.
The online lender rescheduled its annual meeting from
Tuesday to June 28. The company previously canceled a planned
appearance by acting CEO Scott Sanborn at a technology
conference earlier this week.
In a separate filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Scottish investment firm Baillie Gifford said it had
sold out of its position as one of Lending Club's top
shareholders. Previously, it had around 9 percent of the
company's shares.
Lending Club also said it was cutting back loans to riskier
borrowers and raising interest rates to boost the attractiveness
of its loans to investors.
The company said in a filing with the SEC it expects its
standard loan volume to decrease by around 5 percent due to the
tightened credit criteria for borrowers.
Under the new criteria, borrowers would need to have a
debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, excluding mortgage and the requested
loan amount, below 35 percent. The lender had previously allowed
borrowers to have DTI ratios of up to 40 percent.
It also said it was increasing rates across all grades, but
the biggest increases would hit its riskier loans given D, E and
F loan grades.
Online marketplace lenders, which sell their loans on to
investors, may be facing their strongest headwinds yet as
scrutiny by regulators and investors increases.
In addition to the issues at Lending Club, several platforms
have reported slowing investment in their loans. Prosper
Marketplace, the second-largest marketplace lender behind
Lending Club, cut more than a quarter of its staff earlier this
year.
