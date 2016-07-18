July 18 Embattled online lender LendingClub Corp said it appointed BlackRock Inc veteran Patrick Dunne its chief capital officer.

Dunne, who was most recently the head of BlackRock's iShares Global Markets and Investments business, has 25 years of industry experience.

LendingClub's founder Renaud Laplanche resigned as chief executive in May after an internal probe found that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans that the investor did not want. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)