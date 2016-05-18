(Adds details on probe, New York usury law, and context about
Lending Club's legal situation)
By Suzanne Barlyn
May 18 New York state's financial regulator is
investigating the business practices of Lending Club Corp
including the interest rates it charges consumers and its
relationships with banks, a person familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS)
subpoenaed San-Francisco based Lending Club asking for
information about loans it issued to New Yorkers since May 17,
2013, such as underwriting standards and how Lending Club
verifies borrower information.
NYDFS also wants agreements that Lending Club has with
banks, including Utah-based WebBank, the person said. Lending
Club has until June 21 to respond.
The probe deepens the legal storm gathering around the
online lender. New York's action is at least the second probe
launched against Lending Club since its founder and chief
executive Renaud Laplanche was ousted last week after an
internal probe found the company had falsified documentation
when selling a package of loans.
The U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation
into the events leading up to Laplanche's departure. Lending
Club also said this week that it was in contact with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, although the reason for
those communications was unclear.
The probe by New York's financial regulator, unrelated to
Laplanche's ouster, centers on its treatment of borrowers in New
York. Lending Club said in a statement that it would cooperate
fully with the investigation.
The regulator can determine whether a lender's interest rate
practices comply with the state's usury laws, which cap interest
rates at 16 percent. Lending Club charges interest rates as low
as 5 percent and as high as 29 percent, according to the
company's data.
Any ruling against Lending Club could have ripple effects
across the online lending industry. That is because a loan
deemed usurious becomes void, said David S. Rich, a New York
business litigation lawyer. The lender, in such a case,
generally forfeits the principal and interest, Rich said.
In New York, charging interest rates of more than 16 percent
per year is civil usury, while interest of more than 25 percent
is a criminal offense.
Lending Club has previously said it is able to charge rates
above 16 percent because it funnels its business via WebBank in
Utah, where there is no interest rate cap.
While Lending Club makes only 8 percent of its loans in New
York, a finding that ultimately voids them would be a major blow
to the company when it is trying to persuade investors, many of
them based in New York, to keep funding its operations.
The New York probe will also focus on whether Lending Club's
activity requires the company to be licensed to lend in the
state, said the person familiar with the matter, who was not
authorized to publicly discuss the inquiry. The state regulator
is not presently probing other online lenders but will follow
industry activity, the person said.
Lending Club is the largest of so-called marketplace lenders,
which sell their consumer and small-business loans on to
investors.
Last year, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
made it easier for consumers to challenge interest rates in debt
collection cases, by reviving a lawsuit in New York against two
units of Encore Capital Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. debt
collectors.
The court said that the units did not qualify as national
banks, and did not deserve certain protections that such banks
get against claims brought under state usury laws.
Amid the fallout from Laplanche's departure, Lending Club
has canceled its summer internship program, sparking outrage on
Reddit after a user posted about having already secured summer
living arrangements in San Francisco. Other interns made plans
to travel from the east coast, the user wrote. (bit.ly/1WEkCwy)
"It's certainly not a decision that was taken lightly, but
we think it's the most prudent course of action for everyone
involved," a Lending Club spokesman said in a statement.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Joy
Wiltermuth and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)