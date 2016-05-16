May 16 Lending Club Corp said on Monday
it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice last
week following the resignation of Chief Executive Renaud
Laplanche.
Shares of the online lender fell as much as 9 percent in
after-hours trading on Monday but later pared losses to trade
down 1 percent.
Laplanche resigned last week after an internal probe found
that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of
loans that the investor did not want.
The company, which is by far the largest of the so-called
marketplace lenders, said it had also reached out to the
Securities and Exchange Commission and plans to co-operate with
the Justice Department and the SEC.
"The DOJ and the SEC may have additional requests, and no
assurance can be given as to the timing or outcome of these
matters," Lending Club said in Monday's filing.
The company's shares have plunged 68 percent so far this
year, through Friday's close.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)