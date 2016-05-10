May 10 LendingClub Corp said on Tuesday
it would not be able to file its first-quarter report in time,
primarily due to the resignation of its chief executive.
Renaud Laplanche, founder and CEO of the online lender,
resigned on May 6 after an internal probe found that the company
had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans that the
investor did not want.
The company, which is by far the largest of the so-called
marketplace lenders, plans to file the report on or prior to May
16, it said in a regulatory filing.
LendingClub's shares have lost 42.3 percent of their value
since May 9, when the company announced the CEO's resignation.
