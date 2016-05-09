NEW YORK, May 9 (IFR) - The troubles that emerged at Lending
Club on Monday unleashed new worries about online lenders, which
have been struggling to keep the confidence of investors in the
ABS market.
CEO Renaud Laplanche resigned after the market leader in
so-called peer-to-peer lending acknowledged it had sold a US$22m
pool of loans that did not meet the buyer's criteria.
While the company was seen to have acted quickly - it bought
the loans back from the buyer, investment bank Jefferies, at par
- the news will come as a setback for peer-to-peer ABS.
"This is the last thing this segment of the market needs,"
one investor, who has bought previous securitization deals from
marketplace lenders, told IFR.
"All of these things are definitely going to make investors
ask for more scrutiny."
TROUBLE AHEAD, TROUBLE BEHIND
The incident was merely the latest bit of negative news for
a sector buffeted by setbacks over the past year and half that
have made the buyside increasingly wary about marketplace ABS.
Lenders have faced legal challenges over rates deemed
potentially usurious in some securitized loans, while the US
government is studying tougher new regulations for the sector.
Meanwhile Moody's has threatened downgrades on a trio of
online lending securitization deals it has rated, because the
performance of loans was worse than they had anticipated.
Those woes have helped translate to higher funding costs for
borrowers, who have been punished by the buyside on deals coming
to market so far in 2016.
Citigroup, for example, had to offer investors a 12.5% yield
to offload BB-/B notes from its final securitization of loans
from Prosper in March.
That was more than double what BlackRock paid on similar
notes last year, and Prosper and Citi terminated their ABS
issuance partnership thereafter. Prosper cut 170 jobs in May.
BUYERS BEWARE
Lending Club and rivals Avant, CircleBack, OnDeck and
Prosper have also sold securitized deals, but online lending
still accounts for just a tiny part of the broader ABS market.
According to data research company Peer IQ, only around
US$4bn of marketplace loan ABS have been sold in total through
the first quarter of this year, compared to some US$1.4trn
outstanding in mainstream consumer ABS such as auto loans.
Still, the fact that it was Jefferies that got caught out -
the bank has been one of the biggest buyers in the nascent
sector - will likely make other investors even more wary.
"Clearly it's not a good thing when the market leader
suddenly turns out, at a minimum, to have less than pristine
procedures in place," said Richard Kelly, a managing director at
NewOak Capital Markets.
"For anyone who hasn't been approved for buying this asset
class, this isn't likely going to precipitate a wave of new
interest."
Further details on what exactly went wrong with the Lending
Club loan pool that Jefferies bought had yet to emerge by Monday
afternoon.
But it was enough to send Lending Club shares plummeting 35
percent to US$4.62, valuing the company at about US$1.75bn
compared to US$9bn when it went public in December 2014.
"It does underscore the importance of transparency and trust
in this industry," David Snitkof, a co-founder of Orchard, an
online lending technology company, told IFR.
"This is a learning moment for marketplace lending, and an
opportunity for all participants to set the bar even higher in
order for our industry to thrive."
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie and
Natalie Harrison)