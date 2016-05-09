May 9 Online lending platform operator Lending
Club Corp said its Chief Executive and Chairman Renaud
Laplanche has resigned following an internal review, which
revealed a violation of the company's business practices.
Shares of the company were down 15.6 percent at $5.99 in
premarket trading.
The review revealed that loans extended to a single investor
did not conform to instructions, with certain employees being
aware that the sale did not meet the investor's requirements,
the company said on Monday.
Scott Sanborn, the company's president, will become acting
CEO, while director Hans Morris will assume the newly created
role of executive chairman.
The company also reported a profit of $4.1 million, or 1
cent per share for the first quarter ended March 31, compared
with a loss of $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, a year
earlier.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)