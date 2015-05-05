May 5 Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a narrower quarterly loss, driven by higher transaction fees.

The company's net loss narrowed to $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $7.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue more than doubled to $81.2 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)