BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Egypt Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 329.5 million versus EGP 186.6 million year ago
May 5 Online lender LendingClub Corp reported a narrower quarterly loss, driven by higher transaction fees.
The company's net loss narrowed to $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from $7.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue more than doubled to $81.2 million. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 467.1 million versus EGP 316 million year ago