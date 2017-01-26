By Anna Irrera
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 26 Seattle-based financial
technology startup LendingRobot is launching an automated hedge
fund that will invest exclusively in loans originated on
peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, the company said on
Thursday.
Similarly to online investment startups known as
"robo-advisors," the new fund will use algorithms to
automatically buy and sell assets on behalf of its clients
without the need for human investment advisors.
While many robo-advisors have emerged over the past few
years, the vast majority focus on investing in equities through
low-cost exchange traded funds, rather than illiquid alternative
assets such as P2P loans.
LendingRobot said the new service, which will invest in
loans on platforms such as LendingClub Corp, Prosper
Marketplace and Funding Circle, will enable investors to more
easily and cheaply diversify their investments across different
platforms and loans. Investors who currently lend on P2P
platforms have to open an account with each provider.
P2P lending platforms, which first emerged following the
financial crisis, connect small businesses and consumers looking
for a loans with individual or institutional investors.
The sector has expanded significantly since its inception,
but has recently faced some growing pains, with some investors
concerned about the quality of loans.
"Alternative lending proved to return excellent performance
and with new origination platforms growing quickly comes the
opportunity to diversify further," said Emmanuel Marot, chief
executive of LendingRobot. "But fragmentation makes investing
even more complex for individual investors."
Traditional hedge funds have been active buyers of loans on
P2P lending platforms, with some, such as London-based Marshall
Wace LLP launching funds dedicated only to the emerging asset
class.
The new service is the latest example of a fintech company
targeting a lucrative market in finance by using automation to
increase efficiency and lower costs.
LendingRobot said its use of technology enables it to charge
lower fees than traditional hedge funds. It will charge clients
a fee of 1 percent of assets under management and cap fund
expenses at 0.59 percent. Hedge funds typically charge 2 percent
of assets under management and 20 percent of investment gains.
LendingRobot will also offer more transparency on the
investments by using distributed database technology blockchain
to keep track of its transactions.
Blockchain, which first emerged as the system underpinning
cryptocurrency bitcoin, is a tamper-proof distributed record of
data that is maintained by a network of computers on the
internet without the need for a centralized authority.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)