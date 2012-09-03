* Says wants more information on former partner MOG's deal
with Genel
* Says will seek disclosure through courts if information
not received
LONDON, Sept 3 Small oil firm Leni Oil & Gas
may launch legal proceedings against its former partner
in an exploration licence off the coast of Malta, days after
that partner brought in big player Genel Energy to look
for oil on the block.
Leni said on Monday it wanted more information from
Mediterranean Oil & Gas (MOG) on the prospectivity of
the oil block, named Malta Area 4, in which it sold its 10
percent interest in August.
Should that information not be provided by Monday evening,
Leni said it had instructed its lawyers to seek disclosure
through the courts and to look into whether the sale contract
could be undone.
After buying Leni's stake, MOG went on to sell a majority
stake in the block to Genel, a high-profile oil firm formed in
2011 when former BP Chief Executive Tony Hayward and
financier Nathaniel Rothschild's bid vehicle bought Turkey's
Genel Enerji.
"Leni would not have sold its interest for $1 plus
liabilities had it been aware of interest from Genel Energy or
other potential farm-in partners," Leni said in a statement.
Leni's executive chairman, smallcap entrepreneur David
Lenigas, was previously the chairman of MOG.
Genel Energy, which has a market capitalisation of 1.9
billion pounds ($3 billion), paid $10 million for a 75 percent
stake in the block and said it would fund the cost of drilling
the first well on it plus the cost of drilling a second well up
to $30 million.
Mediterranean Oil & Gas could not immediately be reached for
comment.