East Libyan forces take desert air base as they push west
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
LONDON Nov 5 Leni Gas & Oil PLC : * Sale of leases, Gulf of Mexico * Sale of remaining minority interests in the US Gulf of Mexico for a cash
consideration of $1.625 million
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron