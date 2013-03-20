BRIEF-Cato May same store sales fell 16 pct
* Cato Corp - as of may 27, 2017, company operated 1,373 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 33 states as of may 28, 2016
March 20 Homebuilder Lennar Corp's quarterly profit jumped nearly three-fold as home sale closings rose 28 percent.
Net income rose to $57.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $15 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
New orders rose 34 percent to 4,055 homes.
* Cato Corp - as of may 27, 2017, company operated 1,373 stores in 33 states, compared to 1,372 stores in 33 states as of may 28, 2016
* VTV Therapeutics completes enrollment of part B of pivotal phase III steadfast trial evaluating Azeliragon for the treatment of patients with mild alzheimer’s disease