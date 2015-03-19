(Adds details, background, shares)
March 19 Lennar Corp reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as it sold
more homes at higher prices, and the company said early signs
for the spring selling season indicated demand in the U.S.
housing market was improving.
The No. 2 U.S. homebuilder by number of homes sold said on
Thursday that single family starts and permits numbers should
rebound shortly.
U.S. housing starts plunged to their lowest level in a year
in February as harsh weather likely kept building crews at home.
Lennar's shares rose about 2 percent in premarket trading.
The company said deliveries rose 20 percent to 4,301 homes
in the first quarter and average selling price increased to
$326,000 from $316,000.
Lennar has been able to raise prices despite a choppy
recovery in the market as it caters to buyers who are looking to
upgrade to bigger homes. Such buyers are generally not affected
much by volatile interest rates.
The spring selling season is an important period for U.S.
homebuilders, much like the holiday shopping season for
retailers.
U.S. homebuilder sentiment in February showed more builders
view market conditions as favorable, the National Association of
Home Builders said on Tuesday.
Revenue at Lennar's financial services business, its lending
business, rose 62 percent to $124.8 million.
Gross margins on home sales fell to 23.1 percent from 25.1
percent due to higher cost of materials, labor and land.
The net income attributable to Lennar rose 47 percent to
$115 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Feb.
28.
Revenue rose 20.6 percent to $1.64 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 45 cents per
share and revenue of $1.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Miami-based Lennar's shares were up at $50.50 in light
premarket trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)