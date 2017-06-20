(Corrects second graph to say net income "fell", not "rose")

June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar fell to $213.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $218.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included acquisition-related expenses which impacted Lennar's margins.

Total revenue rose to $3.26 billion from $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)