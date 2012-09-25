* Home orders jump 44 percent
By Michelle Conlin and Sagarika Jaisinghani
Sept 24 Lennar Corp posted quarterly
profit growth that recalled the go-go years of the housing boom,
but analysts saw possible problems ahead for the homebuilder as
its shares fell.
Five years after the housing bubble burst, low interest
rates and rising rents are finally pushing many consumers to buy
homes. Lennar said on Monday customer orders for new homes grew
44 percent to 4,198 homes, the sixth straight quarter of growth.
But there are plenty of reasons to be cautious about the
recovery, analysts said. The weak employment market and low
salary growth are preventing many Americans from paying more for
housing. Mortgages are still difficult to get. And nearly half
of all homeowners either owe more than their home is worth or do
not have the money for a down payment, even if they sold their
current house.
Lennar's shares, which have almost doubled in value this
year, closed down 1.4 percent, or 55 cents, to end the day at
$36.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Lennar's chief executive said he was optimistic about the
future for the sector, but described the market in measured
terms.
"The housing depression was a national phenomenon; the
housing recovery is very local," CEO Stuart Miller said on a
earnings call with analysts.
The Miami-based company's third-quarter results were among
the best since the housing crash. Revenue from home sales rose
33 percent. Total revenue jumped 34 percent to $1.10 billion -
the highest in nearly four years.
But it is that very growth that has some analysts wondering
how much longer the home builder rise can last, and whether the
rally is really more of a bubble. The broader S&P 1500
Homebuilding Sub-Industry Index has almost tripled
since touching a year-low in October.
Any hint of deceleration, analysts say, would throw the
sector into a tailspin.
"I can't find a home builder that's actually not
overvalued," says FBN Securities analyst Joel Locker, who says
the stocks are 60 percent overvalued based on a blend of
adjusted price/book valuations and 2013 earnings per share
estimates.
Lennar's profit was $87.1 million, or 40 cents a share,
compared with $20.7 million, or 11 cents a share in the same
quarter last year.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 28 cents per share,
excluding one-time items, on revenue of $1.05 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lennar's results reflect strong housing demand. Average
selling prices rose 4 percent, to $258,000.
Those sales reflect the fact that there has never been a
better time to buy a home. Mortgage rates and home prices are at
such historic lows that houses are now the most affordable they
have been since 1970. That's not to mention that in most major
cities, it's actually more expensive to rent than to own,
according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
"As long as the macro can hold up, I think this rally can
continue for the next two to three quarters fairly easily," said
Williams Financial Research analyst David N. Williams.
Lennar's order book, equal to $1.15 billion of sales, is a
positive indicator. Lennar does not book revenue until a sale
closes.
Gross margins rose 2.1 percentage points to 23.2 percent,
with Lennar selling homes with fewer incentives at steeper
prices in higher-margin communities.
Lennar's results followed KB Home's report on Friday
that showed a large backlog of demand for the company's homes.