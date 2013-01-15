UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
Jan 15 Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and a seventh straight rise in new home orders.
Net income rose to $124.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $30.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Orders rose 32 percent to 3,983 homes.
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.