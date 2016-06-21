Facebook adds Snapchat-like camera filters to Instagram
May 16 Facebook Inc's Instagram has souped up its camera tool with quirky face-tracking filters, adding another feature similar to that offered by social media rival Snap Inc's Snapchat.
June 21 Lennar Corp, the second biggest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 19.4 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices.
The net income attributable to Lennar shareholders rose to $218.5 million, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31 from $183 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 14.8 percent to $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 16 TJX Cos Inc, the owner of off-price chains T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, on Tuesday posted its slowest comparable-store sales growth in more than 10 quarters, adding to the gloom in the retail industry.