Dec 19 U.S. Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 14.6 percent increase in quarterly revenue, boosted by a rise in home sales and higher prices.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to $313.5 million, or $1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 from $281.6 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.38 billion from $2.95 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)